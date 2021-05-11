Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $869.60 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Arweave has a market cap of $869.60 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $26.04 or 0.00046751 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024153 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

