ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML opened at $627.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $634.55 and a 200-day moving average of $528.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.