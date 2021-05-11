Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.

AWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

