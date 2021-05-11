Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $731.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

