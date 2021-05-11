Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 3,516 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.