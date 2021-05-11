Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $221,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

