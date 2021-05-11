Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,085. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

