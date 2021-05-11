Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Vidler Water Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

