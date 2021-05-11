Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 5,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

