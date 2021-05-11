At Home Group Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

HOME stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

