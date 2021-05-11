At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOME. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.