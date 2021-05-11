Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATLKY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday.

ATLKY stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 61,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

