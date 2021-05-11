AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $354,364.12 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott William Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90.

ATRC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 4,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.