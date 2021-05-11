AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Down to $77.67

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.67, but opened at $71.03. AtriCure shares last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,540. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

