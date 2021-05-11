AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 592,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The firm has a market cap of $229.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.