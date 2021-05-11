aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

