aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.67 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

