Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to C$28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 38915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 12.48.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.