Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Lifted to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUP opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$12.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.