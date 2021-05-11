Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 364,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,137. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

