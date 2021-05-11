Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 364,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

