Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AWX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.27. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

