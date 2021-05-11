Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVASF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

AVASF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. Avast has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

