Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

