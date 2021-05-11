Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,323 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ITCI opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

