Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,945.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.