AVITA Medical (RCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.