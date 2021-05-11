AVITA Medical (RCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
