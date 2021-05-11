Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.



