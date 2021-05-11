Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,320. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.