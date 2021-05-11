B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,079. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

