B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $365.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

