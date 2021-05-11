B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.13. 75,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.