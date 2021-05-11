B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

