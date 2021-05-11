B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

