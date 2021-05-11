Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 849.50. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

