Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.62.

BKR stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

