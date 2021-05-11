Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,477. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

