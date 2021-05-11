bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $678,869.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $736.90 or 0.01307372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.