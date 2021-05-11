Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $63.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,699. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.68 million, a P/E ratio of -91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $654,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.