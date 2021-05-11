Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.93 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $27.28 million and $2.93 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00743270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00248534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.65 or 0.01217944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.07 or 0.00738429 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

