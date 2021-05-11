Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

