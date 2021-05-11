Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.
NYSE BGH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 57,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.71.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
