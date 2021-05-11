Barrick Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$51.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.90. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

