Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

TVTY stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

