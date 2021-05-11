BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) versus Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Head-To-Head Review

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brinker International 0 6 14 0 2.70

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Brinker International has a consensus target price of $68.37, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Brinker International.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Brinker International 0.67% -12.26% 2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Brinker International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 1.27 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.94 $24.40 million $1.71 37.13

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Summary

Brinker International beats BBQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 restaurants, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

