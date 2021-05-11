Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,984 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $36,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.