Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of BEEM opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

