Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,489.05 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $107.21 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,489.05 or 0.02609525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00318196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

