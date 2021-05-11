Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Achieves $54.33 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and $140,924.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

