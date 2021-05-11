Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.05. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 86,393 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.